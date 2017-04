The Lloydminster Rescue Squad announced they will be holding an open house at their new home with the Britannia Fire Department at the end of May.

The Rescue Squad moved in with the Britannia fire department in December, and want to provide the community with a chance to meet those who serve our community.

There will be live demonstrations from both fire and rescue professionals as well as bouncy castles and a barbecue lunch.

The open house will be held on May 27 from 11-3