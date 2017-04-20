The Slo-Pitch for the Wish baseball tournament is coming back to Lloydminster.

The tournament raises money for the Goat’s Christmas Wish and although a date has not yet been set for the actual games, they have partnered with the Lloydminster Canadian Brewhouse for a fundraising event on Friday, April 28.

The event will include a silent auction with a variety of items to bid on including a signed Connor McDavid jersey. There will also be door prizes, including a grand prize of two Metallica tickets.

Pamela Tallas, the tournament organizer says they choose to help the Christmas Wish because the issues that the cause helps are easy to identify with.

“These last few years have been tough on Lloydminster, and me as a mother and as a grandmother, I can relate to some of the things people have gone through here,” said Tallas.

“When people need help in Lloydminster, the people of Lloydminster are the best.”

She added that they wanted the money raised to stay within the Border City.

“We want to be a part of the community, we want to make a difference in the community, because our league is large. We have 68 teams in our league. We wanted our league to be able to make a difference, and we wanted it to be here in Lloydminster.”

Tickets to the event at the Brewhouse are $25 dollars and include a steak dinner.