On Friday, April 28 the Lakeland Regional Safety Committee (LRSC) will be holding a “Day of Mourning” at City Hall to remember those who have lost their lives due to workplace injury or illness.

The Canadian Flag will be lowered to half mast in remembrance of those victims. There will also be a proclamation from Mayor Gerald Aalbers, a moment of silence, and refreshments for those who attend.

Jennifer Keach, Chairperson of the LRSC says the day is a reminder about the significance of workplace safety.

“We need to ensure that we remember those who we have lost, so that we can learn from those mistakes and those incidents,” said Keach.

“It’s very important that we continue to recognize what’s happened so that we can try to put in preventative measures in the future.”

She added, “It’s easy for us to forget how important it is to be safe, to be sure we do get home at the end of the day. It’s something that we can easily overlook when have so many other things going on around us.”

Keach says it is not only those at more high risk job who need to be reminded about the importance of safety.

“At the end of the day, safety is not just a workplace (concern. Even those in lower risk industries, jobs or positions are still driving to work, they’re still commuting, they are still coming into contact with multiple other hazards that could also have the same effect.”

The ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m.