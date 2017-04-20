To raise donations for the Salvation Army Food Bank, HOFFL C4 is holding a barbecue in the Muscles and More parking lot from noon until three on Saturday. You can get a burger for a donation of cash or a non perishable food item.

HOFFLC4, stands for Humanity On Fire For Life, and was started by Tom Richards who wanted to give back to his community.

“We just want to get people hustled up, get a fire lit under their butts and get them digging; to create momentum; to create energy; to create the give back mentality, which should be very important in our day-to-day attitude of gratitude,” says Richards.

Richards saw the need of the Food Bank and decided to help.

“To see the stories of the Food Bank being out of food already, we got to bridge that gap, we have to somehow fill that, so that 12 months of the year we’re giving back to that.”

And he adds that he is confident in the generosity of the Border City.

“We’re in one of the best communities, that’s always giving when people need, like I say, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Muscles and More is located at 1804 50 Avenue.