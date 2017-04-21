With last weeks snow storm the City is working to make sure fields are ready by May 1.

“We’re working hard to make sure they’re dry enough in time, by pumping some water, for the beginning of the ball and soccer season,” says Cindy Rekimowich, General Manager of Parks and Arenas.

“The City is recommending residents stay off the ball diamonds and soccer pitches until they’re dry enough to be on,” adds Rekimowich, also saying that avoiding using the fields before their ready will help prevent any permanent damage to the fields.

Rekimowich says the timeline will depend on the weather of the next weeks but the City will continue to work to get the fields ready.