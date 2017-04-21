The Town of Wainwright has declared a local state of emergency following a disruption to the supply of water to the Town’s water reservoir. A water supply alert was issued on Thursday at nine in the morning. The water leak has been found and crews are working to fix it.

The water is still safe to drink, and a boil water advisory has not been issued.

The use of tap water outdoors is restricted currently and the Town is asking residents to reduce their water use indoors by:

limiting toilet flushing

limiting showers

avoid washing clothes

only using the dishwasher if necessary

The following activities are prohibited:

Washing outdoor surfaces

Watering lawns

Using water for construction

Using water to fill fountains or pools

Updates will be posted on the Town’s website.