On April 20, around 1:45 A.M two males broke into Tekron Mechanical.

The suspects cut the lock on the gate, entered the compound and and attached a 2006 grey Trailtech Trailer, VIN: 2CD33AL9462020487, AB Plate: 5FF4-61, to their White Ford UHAUL Truck. They then loaded up a 2013 Bobcat T750 Track Machine, worth about $81’640. The Bobcat had a TEKRON sticker on it.

One of the male suspects had dark clothing, a dark hat, and was around 5’8.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maidstone RCMP.