'Welcome to Turtleford' sign from the Turtleford Facebook Page

The 10th annual Firefighter’s ball in Turtleford was a huge success in the community, with over 200 people coming out to celebrate. The ball is how the fire department in Turtleford raises money for equipment.

“We don’t have a confirmed number yet because we’re still returning stuff, but it will be in the $12-15 thousand range,” says Fire Chief Brent Edwards.

This year six members were honoured with service awards, two members receiving five year of service awards, one member receiving a 15 years of service award and three members receiving a 25 years of service award.

Lane Therres receiving his 25 Years of Service Award/Courtesy: Stephanie Rogers Fire Chief Brent Edwards receiving his 25 Years of Service Award/Courtesy: Stephanie Rogers

Fire Chief Edwards adds that the community support from not only Turtleford but the surrounding areas was great and helped with the success of the event.