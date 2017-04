Just after midnight on March 31, three suspects broke into a business on the 4300 block of 40 Avenue.

The suspects entered through the back door and stole a safe, then left through the front of the business and got into a pick up truck.

One of the three suspects was wearing a blue sweater with a unique design on the back.

If you have information you are asked to call the Lloydminster RCMP at (780) 808-8400, or to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).