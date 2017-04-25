Sergeant Robert J. Dynerowicz has died as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle collision during a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright at around eight this morning.

Three other soldiers were injured and have been taken to hospital. Their conditions were not released.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Sergeant Dynerowicz in Wainwright, Alberta. Not only is his death a painful loss to his family and friends, but we feel this loss across the Canadian Army and the entire military community. Chief Warrant Officer Alain Guimond and I extend our sincere condolences, on behalf of all ranks of the Canadian Army, to the family and friends of Sergeant Dynerowicz,” says Lieutenant-General Paul Wynnyk, Commander Canadian Army.

Sergeant Dynerowicz was from the Royal Canadian Dragoons, based at Canadian Forces Base Petawawa in Ontario.

The training exercise is known as Rugged Bear, and it is a live-fire training event for the Canadian Army’s Road to High Readiness training program. The training exercise began on April 15th, and is slated to end on April 27th.

A military police investigation has began, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.