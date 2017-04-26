The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society will be kicking off MS Awareness Month next week with a flag raising ceremony at City Hall.

The event will take place on Monday, May 1 a.m and Lloydminster chapter staff, volunteers, and Mayor Aalbers will all be present for the ceremony. It will be immediately followed by a special MS Awareness Month proclamation signing in which City Councillors and Mayor Aalbers will recognize our community’s role in the fight against MS.

On May 6, Lloydminster will also be hosting the Jayman Built MS Walk to raise awareness and funds for the disease.

“We’re asking Lloydminster residents to show their enduring support in the fight against MS by registering and joining us at the Jayman BUILT MS Walk next weekend,” says Patty Milnthorp, Lloydminster Chapter Manager.

“The Walk is our annual opportunity to demonstrate to people living with MS that they are not alone. Even if every new participant made a small contribution, it would make a big difference in the success of our event and our capacity to help improve quality of life for people with MS who need and deserve our support.”

The group has set a fundraising goal of $150 000 after raising $120 000 last year. You can register at mswalks.ca