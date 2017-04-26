Pitch-In Week Lloydminster will kick off on Monday morning at 10 am at Barr Colony School, and Mayor Gerald Aalbers is urging all residents to pitch-in to make the city cleaner.

“I can’t say enough how I would love to see the city a little tidier. We know the snow is trying to leave and as soon it’s gone we know the green grass is going to come but there’s going to be garbage. If you see litter please pick it up,” says Mayor Aalbers.

There are a few volunteer pitch-in groups over the next week:

Lloydminster Kinettes on May 2 at Kinsmen Park

First Baptist Church on May 7 atBudmiller Park

The household hazardous waste round up will take place on 10 am-2 pm on May 6 at the Lloydminster Exhibition Grounds. Residents can arrange to have items picked up free by calling Rita at 780-872-1136 before 6 p.m the day before.

For a list of accepted items, visit the City of Lloydminster website.