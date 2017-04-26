Elk Point RCMP are asking those with information surround a break in that occurred between April 1-13 to come forward. RCMP say in this time frame suspect(s) broke into a residence and several outdoor buildings and stole several motorized vehicles and other items.

These items include:

2003 Honda Foreman TRX F450 FM3

2008 Artic Cat 90

1996 Honda CBR 600 – Smokin Joes insignia on side

1995 John Deere Riding Lawn Tractor

1972 Honda CB500/Four Custom build chopper

If you have any information you are asked to contact Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pictures of some of the items stolen: