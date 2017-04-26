Elk Point RCMP are asking those with information surround a break in that occurred between April 1-13 to come forward. RCMP say in this time frame suspect(s) broke into a residence and several outdoor buildings and stole several motorized vehicles and other items.
These items include:
- 2003 Honda Foreman TRX F450 FM3
- 2008 Artic Cat 90
- 1996 Honda CBR 600 – Smokin Joes insignia on side
- 1995 John Deere Riding Lawn Tractor
- 1972 Honda CB500/Four Custom build chopper
If you have any information you are asked to contact Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Pictures of some of the items stolen: