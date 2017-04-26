The City of Lloydminster is saying with the recent wet conditions, the opening of sports fields will be delayed.

“City sports fields will not be opening on May 1st as traditionally scheduled. The cold wet weather has taken its toll on our fields forcing us to push back opening of the fields a minimum of one week,” says Blake Nielsen, Manager of Parks.

“We anticipate that it will take a week without precipitation, and warmer weather to dry them up enough to prep them for the season,” adds Nielsen.

Residents are being asked not to use the fields to limit any potential damage until they are dry enough for use.