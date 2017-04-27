Residents can expect to see an increase of $0.50 from $15.50 to $16.00 on their water bill for curbside collection fees, with a landfill fee of $4.00, the total cost to residents will be $20.00.

The increase is to cover GFL Environmental’s annual rate adjustment, which currently charges residents $16.00 for curbside collection. If the city did not make the adjustment, they would run an annual deficit of $49, 200.

“This was one of those [increases] that were in the budget, fifty cents, but after we’ve went through how many increases since this council has taken effect, it’s challenging us as council because we certainly can feel it as well. Residents do speak out, they express saying how much more and I hope we’re nearing the end of that now, that we’re not going to have to have another increase of any sort in 2017,” says Mayor Gerald Aalbers.

Compared to other municipalities around Lloydminster offering similar programs, the Border City has the lowest curbside collection fee:

Strathcona County-$25.15/month

Beaumont-$29.07/month

Spruce Grove-$28.50/month

Camrose-$24.01/month

This is the first adjustment the City of Lloydminster has made to the Curbside Collection fees since the program started in 2013.