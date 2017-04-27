Kevin O’Leary has announced he is dropping out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race and will be supporting Maxime Bernier.

O’Leary says he was confident he could win the race for party leadership but was uncertain he would be able to beat Prime Minister Trudeau in the next election. Battlefords-Lloydminster MP Gerry Ritz says he believes part of the reason O’Leary may have dropped out is due to a lack of support past the first ballot.

“I guess he read the tea leaves and realized that he had some first ballot support, but it’s going to take four or five ballots with fourteen candidates on it and he didn’t have the second and third numbers that he thought.”

Ritz was not shocked to see O’Leary drop out, but was somewhat shocked when the former candidate endorsed Bernier.

“He actually slagged him several times during the campaign on different issues, so that’s a bit of a surprise. I’m not surprised that O’Leary is dropping out though. I’m not sure, in my own mind, that he ever really fit.”

Ritz will be supporting Andrew Scheer for the party leadership.