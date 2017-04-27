Residents will have from May 1 until midnight on May 25 to enter online into the Big Game Draw for 2017. This year’s draw includes licences for elk, moose, pronghorn, either-sex mule deer and antlerless mule deer.

“The number of hunters applying for Saskatchewan’s most favourable hunting opportunities has increased significantly over the last number of years. I encourage all hunters to apply early and wish all applicants good luck in this year’s draw,” says Environment Minister Scott Moe.

To prevent system outages, hunters are encouraged to apply early. More than 92,000 applications were received in 2016, which is over 20,000 more than in 2015.

The Government of Saskatchewan is advising hunters to review results from previous years to help them select hunt choices to improve their likelihood of being drawn, as several hunts have a high number of applicants when compared to the number of licences available.

Clients who need help with their account or the draw application can contact the Active Network call centre at 1-888-773-8450 (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.), or a Ministry of Environment office.

All draw results, except for the pronghorn, will be available through HAL accounts by mid-June. The pronghorn results will be available in mid-July.

For more information, or to enter the draw, you can visit the Government of Saskatchewan website.