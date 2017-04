On Saturday, May 6 the Rotary Club of Lloydminster will be bringing back Lobsterfest.

The event will be held at the Stockade Convention Center and will include live entertainment, and fresh lobster shipped in from the east coast as well as steak.

Tickets are $70 and all proceeds will go to supporting Rotary initiatives.

Tickets are available at Tunes Music and Audio, Midwest Connection or by calling Dwight at 780-808-2223.