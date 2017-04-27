Lakeland College will be opening a new Dairy Learning Centre and Animal Health Clinic at their Vermilion campus.

Yesterday, dignitaries, industry partners, alumni, students and employees celebrated the beginning of construction on the new buildings with a sod-turning ceremony. The ceremony featured many special guests including MP Shannon Stubbs, School of Agricultural Dean Josie Van Lent and second year dairy major in the animal science technology diploma program and Student Managed Farm dairy team leader Maryje Bikker.

The college says the new facilities are state-of-the-art and will provide students with hands-on learning and applied research opportunities. The new 47,000 sq. ft. Dairy Learning Centre will be complete by the fall of 2017 and will be used by more than 400 agricultural science students each year. It will also be home to a Holstein dairy herd of 280, which includes 120 milk cows. It will focus on both the future, as well as traditional methods of dairy farming, including robotic milking systems. The learning centre will also look at cow comfort for higher output production ,animal care, safety and transition cow management.

The current Cattle and Sheep Facility will be renovated and expanded into a modern Animal Health Clinic. The centre is expected to be finished by early 2018 and will allow the college to double enrollment in the Animal Health Technology and Veterinary Medical Assistant programs.

Student Managed Farm dairy team leader Maryje Bikker says the new facilities have created a buzz among the students who will use them at Lakeland.

“I think it’s pretty exciting because it has been a while in the making,” says Bikker.

“I know my brother was involved last year so we’ve heard about it for a while and it’s pretty cool that we’re the group that will be the face of it. It’s really exciting that this facility is going to be here at Lakeland College.”

She added that it was important for the school to make the upgrades so that they could keep up to date with the dairy industry.

“Some people might think that this dairy barn is going a bit overboard on the automation but it really is the way the industry is moving. Ten years ago there was probably only one robot but now almost all the herds are coming in to robots.”

The project received funding from the Government of Canada’s Post-Secondary Institution Strategic Investment Fund and Lakeland MP Shannon Stubbs says the college made a convincing case as to why they needed upgrades when she visited the college last year. She was very satisfied to see them get the funding they needed.

“It was very gratifying to see that funding come through so that they could go to that next stage and continue on the bright future, building off of their track record of already being a leader in Canada.”