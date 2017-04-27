On Monday, City Council awarded ASL Paving Ltd. the contract for the 2017 Street Improvement Program for $1, 595, 866.26. Construction is set to begin in early May.

The contract will see repairs being made to various concrete curbs and gutters, intersections and roadway patching. Work will be done in these areas:

44 Street and 40 Avenue-Intersection Improvements

44 Street and 75 Avenue-Intersection Improvements

27 Street Rehabilitation from 54 Avenue to 57A Avenue

63 Avenue Re-Construction from 43 Street to 44 Street South Service Road

44 Street South Service Road Rehabilitation from 62 Avenue to 66 Avenue

49 Street Re-Construction from 47 Avenue to 48 Avenue

49 Avenue Rehabilitation from 50 Street to 52 Street

Back Lane East of 49 Avenue from 43 Street to 44 Street and between 43 Street and 44 Street from 48 Avenue to 49 Avenue

43 Street and 50 Avenue Intersection Rehabilitation

47 Street and 54 Avenue Intersection Rehabilitation

40 Avenue Patching from 12 Street and 41 Street

The budget for the 2017 Street Improvement Program is $3 million, with $1.7 million going towards roads; $210 000 going towards the Concrete Sidewalk Improvement Program; and $300 000 going towards the Asphalt Trail Improvement Program. The remaining budget goes towards consultant fees for design, geotechnical investigation, inspection, 10 per cent contingency and $350 000 for carryover from 2016 Street Improvement Program.

Construction should be completed by September 15, 2017.