On Highway 17 approximately 35 km south of Lloydminster, Kitscoty RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision at around 6:30 this morning.

RCMP say a car was travelling southbound on Highway 17 when it skidded sideways and collided with a northbound car. The 24 year old male from Chauvin, Alberta in the northbound car was taken to a local hospital with minor non-life threatening injuries.

The 23 year old female from Senlac, Saskatchewan in the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is not being released.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours this morning, but the Highway is now open in both directions.

Road conditions are being described as icy and sleets of snow were falling at the time of the accident. The investigation is continuing but all contributing factors are being considered.