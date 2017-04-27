Rose Tindall, a first grade student at Winston Churchill School, has donated ten inches of her hair and close to $2000 to Team Naomi.

Team Naomi is named after a young girl who was diagnosed with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma – a form of pediatric cancer. That same young girl is the niece of Mme. Thomas at Winston Churchill. Since her diagnosis Thomas says she has been wearing her “Team Naomi” t-shirt every Wednesday at school.

Rose took note of this and when she got jealous of her brothers getting haircuts while she wasn’t getting one of her own, she and her mother Terri decided she would get one that would help a cause. They reached out to Mme. Thomas and began planning a fundraiser that would raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

Today, the fundraiser was completed and the school assembled and applauded as they watched Rose chop off her hair, a moment that left her mom beaming.

“It really makes you proud, of course, when your child wants to do something bigger than themselves. It’s made us really really proud to see her thinking about others.”

The moment was very special for Mme. Thomas who says Rose is mature beyond her years.

“It’s very surreal standing back. I don’t cry as easily anymore, I’m able to hold on to my emotions a little bit better now but I was very honoured and touched by the fact that someone would do this for someone they don’t even know.”

Rose showed her bravery to the whole school, but says the experience was made easier by the amount of support she received from those closest to her.

“It was fun and I was a little nervous,” says Rose.

“But it was okay because after I saw my mom, and it was good.”

The young girl added that the whole experience was made even better by the fact that she loves her brand new haircut.

“I like my short hair, and it’s lucky because then I don’t have to comb it all the time.”