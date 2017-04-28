Lloydminster RCMP have made three arrests in relation to a drive-by shooting after pulling over a stolen vehicle.

On April 21, police stopped a stolen Ford F350 near 51 Avenue and 29 Street that had been evading them over two days. The traffic stop lead to three people being taken into custody. RCMP also found 5.5 grams of cocaine, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, eight firearms and stolen property in the vehicle.

Shortly after, they received a report of a drive-by shooting that happened at a business in the 4300 block of 44 Street. No one was injured in the shooting.

A total of 85 charges have been laid against 31 year old Lyndon Belly and 26 year old Warren Littlewolfe from Onion Lake, and 22 year old Brandon Ryall from Lloydminster.

All three have been charged with Assaulting a Police Officer With a Weapon, as well as a number of other firearm and driving offences.

All three appeared before a justice of the peace and will appear in Alberta Provincial Court on May 23, 2017.

Ryall has also been charged with 14 criminal offences in Saskatchewan and will appear in Saskatchewan Provincial Court on May 15, 2017.