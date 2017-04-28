The Beaumont RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Chelsea Fryingpan, she also goes by the last name of Jenkins. Chelsea is a 19 year old described as:

Aboriginal

5’3

154 Pounds

Dark Blue Hair

Last seen wearing purple pants, grey shirt, black sweater and black leather shoes, carrying a black backpack with yellow writing on it

She was last seen on Friday, April 21, when she left a family home in Beaumont. The RCMP believes she might be in the Edmonton or Elk Point area.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Chelsea Fryingpan you are asked to call the Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7410. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.