This morning, the Lakeland Regional Safety Committee, community members, Manager of Health Safety and Wellness John Stevens, and Councillor Baker came together for a “National Day of Mourning” ceremony.

The event consisted of a flag lowering ceremony, a moment of silence, and words from both Baker and Stevens.

Stevens says the day is a really important one for him personally.

” I live my life in safety so I really want to do everything I can to help prevent these incidents, to improve the systems and to see people go home safely at the end of every day.”

He added that safety should be a focus for everyone, no matter where you work.

“Safety applies to all job. Depending on what’s being done we may have a slightly different approach but the same goal is in mind, we do the same things. Hazard assessments are always done and we always implement controls to mitigate risk.”

Councillor Baker used to work in construction, and says he has seen these incidents first hand.

“Unless you’ve been exposed to the tragedies of accidents on the job sites, which I have, you really don’t always appreciate what goes on, but I can’t say enough about the policies that are in place now to improve safety for the worker.”