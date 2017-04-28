Meadow Lake RCMP have laid a total of 22 charges against three males as a result of an ongoing investigation into a missing person and potential drug trafficking.

On April 27, Meadow Lake RCMP attended a residence in which they found three adult males and a female youth. The three males were arrested without incident and the female was offered medical treatment.

Police then executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act warrant and 56 grams of cocaine, a quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was seized from the residence.

19 year old Dylan Furaha, 21 year old Faisel Adan, and 18 year old Josh Virgo have all been charged with forcible confinement as well as a number of other charges.

Charges against Furaha and Adan also include sexual assault, sexual interference, and procuring under 18 years old.

All three males have been remanded and will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on Monday.