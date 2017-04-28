Apprentices are now just a click away from registering for apprenticeship technical training at Lakeland College.

There’s still a manual registration option available, but Dave King, the Dean of Lakeland’s School of Trades and Technology expects most people will register online.

“It’s a digital world so this is a service that apprentices will welcome. We value their time and with this online process they can register, pay and have their class intake confirmed within minutes,” says King.

“By moving to an online system, all an apprentice needs to register is access to the Internet. They can also change classes, withdraw, and add or remove themselves from any of our class wait lists, all while avoiding line-ups, phone calls and the uncertainty that comes with the wait. They’re going to find it very convenient,” says Allen Verbeek, The Dean of Student Services and Registrar at Lakeland college.

For a schedule of when each trade registration opens up visit Lakeland College’s website.