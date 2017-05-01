Early Saturday morning, Cut Knife RCMP executed a search warrant on the Little Pine First Nation as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Eight people were taken into custody and several items were seized including cocaine, methamphetamine, two firearms, other weapons and drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was executed with assistance from RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services, Unity and Maidstone RCMP Detachments. Four people were charged and four people were released.

Donnell Jimmy, 42, of Little Pine First Nation, faces two charges each of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to traffic and several firearm offences.

Lucy Bull, 31, of Little Pine First Nation, faces two charges each of possession of a controlled substance and trafficking, as well as several firearm offences.

Derek Bull, 47, of Little Pine First Nation, faces one count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to traffic, two counts of trafficking and several firearm offences.

Bradley Worden, 28, of Little Pine First Nation, faces one count each of possession of a controlled subject and possession with intent to traffic, as well as two counts of trafficking and multiple firearm offences.

All four will appear in Cut Knife Provincial Court on June 6.