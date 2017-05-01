Lloydminster High School Badminton teams dominated at Junior Badminton District Playdowns on Saturday, having eight out of ten teams medal at the event.

Holy Rosary’s Logan Freimark took home silver in the boys singles draw.

Pictured: Holy Rosary’s Logan Freimark on the left with a silver medal.

Bishop Lloyd’s Ava McEachern and ES Laird’s Emily Butz took home gold and silver respectfully in the girls singles draw.

Pictured: Emily Butz from E.S. Laird with a silver medal on the left and Bishop Lloyd’s Ava McEachern in the centre with a gold medal.

Mason Ward and Chayce Schmidt from Bishop Lloyd walked away with a silver in the boys doubles final.

Pictured: Mason Ward and Chayce Schmidt from Bishop LLoyd on the left with silver medals.

In the girls doubles matches. Kaylynn Gauvin and Stefhanie Abu from Bishop Lloyd took home gold while Holy Rosary’s Reegin Powell and Zoey Godin took home bronze.

Pictured: Kaylynn Gauvin and Stefhanie Abu from Bishop Lloyd in the centre with their gold medals and Reegin Powell and Zoey Godin from Holy Rosary on the right with their bronze medals.

The mixed doubles finals featured all competitors from Bishop Lloyd, with Ethan Mac Duff and Sonnet Gow defeating their classmates Dylan Pollard and Kennedy Mutter for gold.

Pictured: On the left with their silver medals, Kennedy Mutter and Dylan Pollard from Bishop Lloyd. In the centre with their gold medals, Ethan MacDuff and Sonnet Gow.

Lloydminster students walked away with nearly half of the medals from the weekends tournament.