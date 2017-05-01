On Saturday the Lloydminster Amateur Softball Association held a bottle drive to raise money for travel expenses.

“All of the funds from these bottles, none of it comes back to the organization, it all goes out equally among all of our travel teams. They have tournaments that they go to, some teams are going on to Western’s and National’s and all of that, so it just kind of helps with their travel fund budget,” says Pam Minish, the President of the LASA.

Girls from eight years old to women in their mid 20’s are on teams with LASA.

“It helps out a full wide range of people,” adds Minish.

The goal for this year was to beat last year’s total of $9, 000.

The LASA say they have raised over $10, 000 and would like to thank the community for their support.