The Government of Saskatchewan has declared April 30 to May 6, Missing Persons Week.

The Provincial Partnership Committee on Missing Persons is asking people to take to social media with the hashtag #SKMPW2017 and to share their stories, using the theme ‘Because you’re not here…’

Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant says, “these posts will form a collection of real Saskatchewan stories focusing on the struggle faced by families and friends of missing persons as they deal with the ambiguity of a missing loved one.”

There are 125 long-term missing persons cases in Saskatchewan according to the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police database.

Weyburn Police Chief and President of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police Marlo Pritchard says, “this week acknowledges the anguish of those family and friends who are left behind without answers, and demonstrates that as a community we support you. One missing person is too many, so we must remain committed to finding all those whose whereabouts remain unknown.”

For more information on how to help the families of missing persons you can visit the Saskatchewan Government Website.