The Lloydminster Reapers Rugby Club will be returning to the field this weekend for their season opener in Edmonton. With the weather not really cooperating they’ve been practicing indoors at E.S. Laird since February, but with the snow now clearing they are headed back outdoors and preparing to hopefully have another successful season.

“We have a few guys that decided to move on, went to B.C., got old and retired that kind of thing but we have a bunch of young guys that have been showing interest and hopefully can step up and take their spot over and then we got all of our returning players as well. So we’re hoping to have a fairly similar squad to last year and hopefully have similar success, if not a little better,” says Josh Dickson, the Vice President/Admin for the club.

Last year the team went all the way to league finals, losing only by one point.

Dickson says it would mean a lot to have the community out there to support the team.

“It’s always great having fans out and watching, I mean everyone plays a little better when someone’s watching so it seems. It’s always good to have the support out there.”

The home opener for the men’s team will be May 13 against Edson at 2:00 pm on the North field of the Servus Centre and admission is free.