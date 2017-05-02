All Saskatchewan Residents with provincial health coverage are being encouraged to update personal information such as address or family composition, with eHealth Saskatchewan if there has been a change within the past three years to help ensure packages are received before health cards expire. Residents will be receiving Health Care Renewal Packages in September, that contain stickers that renew health cards for another three years.

“Our priority is to ensure that you and your family maintain health coverage, which is why we want to confirm ahead of time that your renewal package will be mailed to the correct address,” says Health Minister Jim Reiter.

Residents can update their information at eHealth Saskatchewan or if you’re in the Regina area you can visit the office at 2130-11th Avenue. You can also call 1-800-667-7551.

“As soon as you receive the new sticker in the mail, we encourage you to place it on your health card, so that you can continue being eligible for covered medical services,” says eHealth Saskatchewan CEO Susan Antosh.

All provincial health cards expire on December 31, 2017.