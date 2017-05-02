May 2017 is being recognized as Missing Children’s Month in Saskatchewan, coinciding with Child Find Saskatchewan’s Annual Green Ribbon of Hope Campaign.

“Wearing a Green Ribbon of Hope during the month of May is a way to show your concern for missing children and their families, and to support the good work of Child Find Saskatchewan,” says Social Services Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor.

Adding, “a missing child is everyone’s responsibility, and proclaiming May as Missing Children’s Month is an excellent reminder of this fact.”

While there are no locations currently offering green ribbons in Lloydminster, Child Find Saskatchewan encourages anyone in the Border City to contact them at 306-955-0070 if they wish to get a ribbon or to start giving them out. Proceeds from the campaign support Child Find Saskatchewan in their efforts to continue assisting in the search for missing children as well as education for adults and children about abduction.

“We believe that all children have the right to be safe and are dedicated to promote awareness of the issues relating to missing children,” Child Find Saskatchewan President Phyllis Hallatt said.

Hallatt adds, “we want to thank everyone who wears a Green Ribbon for sending the message to missing children and their families across Canada that there is hope.”