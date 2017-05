A rural property and shop near Hillmond in the RM of Britannia was broken into early in the Morning on April 27th. The following was stolen:

STIHL Chainsaw

5 Socket Sets

2 Helmets

Suspects attempted to steal a pickup truck that was on the property. A suspect also tried to steal a truck at a business in Marshall.

Maidstone RCMP are asking the public to report any suspicious activity in the area to them or to Crime Stoppers.