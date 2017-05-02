According to the Government of Canada Weather Advisories, conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds today, and they could develop this afternoon/evening in The Battlefords/Unity/Maidstone/St.Walburg areas.

The funnel clouds are unlikely to be a danger near the ground, but there is the chance that they could become weak landspout tornadoes, if the rotation intensifies. These funnel clouds are cause by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.

Resident’s are advised to take sightings seriously, and if they do see one to prepare to take shelter as these funnel clouds appear with little or no warning.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #SKStorm.