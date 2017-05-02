Over the weekend, over 20 people got together to play some video games and raise money for the Food Bank and for the Interval Home.

Colleen Forbes, the organizer for the event, said the event was a huge success, with all of the kids having a lot of fun and already wanting to do it again next year.

The tournament was able to raise $1059.32, which is being split three ways:

$559.32 for the Food Bank

$400.00 for the Interval Home

$100.00 for the Loyal Order of the Moose

Along with cash donations, they were also able to collect 261 pounds of food donations for the Food Bank.