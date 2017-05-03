The Saskatchewan Gaming and Liquor Authority has issued a recall for the 1.4 Litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin for having an alcohol content of 77% instead of the stated alcohol content of 40%,. The SGLA says a liquor content of that much can cause serious illness.

The affected lot code is L16304w and can be found on the bottom of the back side of the bottle.

SLGA has told the approximate 700 liquor retailers in Saskatchewan to take the product off store shelves immediately.

If you have a bottle with the affected lot code, you can return it to any liquor retailer for a full refund.