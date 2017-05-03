Depending on location, McDonald’s in Lloydminster will be supporting different Ronald McDonald House’s for McHappy Day. However, the goal is the same, to provide a home away from home when a child is sick and needs to travel to receive medical attention.

Kyle Parkyn, knows this all too well. His son Jack was born at 23 weeks gestation and their family ended up staying almost 100 days at the Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon.

“It’s something I wasn’t even aware of before being placed in that situation and it’ surprising how many families within the province and across Canada use those facilities. It’s a great set up. There’s great people who run it, not only the workers but the volunteers who come through. There’s fresh baking everyday, clean updated facilities and really, after a tough day at the hospital, it’s very welcoming to come home to a place like that.”

One dollar from every Big Mac, McCafe beverage and Happy Meal sold today will go towards Ronald McDonald Houses. However, you can donate year round.

“Anytime that you’re at a McDonald’s Restaurant, you can drop coins into their coin boxes and that also comes to Ronald McDonald House,” says Faye Marcoux the Administrative Assistant at Ronald McDonald House Saskatoon.

“Last year, the coin boxes in [Saskatchewan] raised around $52, 000 for the house, so it’s important to throw a coin in those boxes,” adds Marg Coverett, Finance Manager for Ronald McDonald House Saskatoon.

More that $800, 000 has been raised in Saskatchewan over the last 11 years for McHappy Day.

Since the Ronald McDonald House was founded in 1982, it has helped nearly 300, 000 sick kids and families.