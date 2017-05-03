Students from the Border City had the chance to get a hands-on experience with different trades today at the eighth annual bi-provincial Try a Trade.

The event was an opportunity for students to meet prospective employers, see some trades in action, learn about different trades, and network with those already in different industries.

Some trades that were highlighted at the convention included electrical, plumbing, automotive, and piping.

Rob Munro, one of the owners of Cansafe, says the day helps to make students aware of all of the different opportunities in the trades and helps guide them in the right direction in terms of starting their career.

“This actually provides them the opportunity to develop a path that they can follow in a trade, in a full career right from the get go. I’m an absolute supporter of the trades.”

He added, “it’s going to expose the student to job opportunities they never even knew existed or they might have peripherally but never thought about. But, with the interaction in the booths and actually getting to talk to some of the people in the trades they get an opportunity to see much more about what that job is about.”

The expo displayed 51 designated trades in seven different industries.