The Lloydminster Slo-Pitch Association is starting off the season by giving back to the Goat’s Christmas Wish. Last week, they hosted a steak night and silent auction for the Wish, raising just under $4, 500.

“We’re very happy with the turnout, we’re very happy with the amount that we raised and we hope to do it again,” said Pam Tallas, the President of the Lloydminster Slo-Pitch Association.

“We need to help people that need the help, and if we can, we’re going to,” adds Tallas.

The giving doesn’t stop there though, Tallas goes on to say they are now gearing up for Slo-Pitch for The Wish, an annual tournament that will be held from June 23-25.

“We’ll be inviting 24 teams and it’s going to be held at the Legion Diamond Ball Park and all of the money from the entry fee goes directly back to the wish.”

Stay tuned to their website or Facebook group: Lloydminster Slo-Pitch Association for more details.