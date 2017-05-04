Effective May 1, Government Deputy Ministers and Crown Corporation Presidents and CEOs have taken a 3.5% salary reduction according to Premier Brad Wall. This is expected to save about $280, 000 a year.

This is in line with the $250 million in cuts to the compensation costs across the public sector that was announced with the provincial budget.

“We are not prescribing any specific measures. Instead, our government, as the funder of public sector compensation, has a reduction target of $250 million or about 3.5 per cent. We are hopeful that the various employers and their respective bargaining units will work together and achieve these savings through negotiation,” says Premier Brad Wall.

Wall adds, “compensation is a significant expense for the provincial government and these senior public servants know it is important to share the responsibility for addressing the financial challenges.”

Once settlements are in place other public sector employees will see their compensation reduced to similar amounts as unionized employees.