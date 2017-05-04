Picture of golf clubs found on the Lloydminster Golf and Curling Club Facebook Page

The Lloydminster Golf and Curling Centre (LGCC) 18 hole, par 72 golf course in now open.

Weather permitting, the course will be open from 8:oo a.m. until dark for the golf season.

“The course is in great shape and our team looks forward to providing new and returning guests with the best possible LGCC experience,” said Marty Wheaton, Manager, LGCC.

“We are a proudly inclusive facility, welcoming guests of all ages and skill levels,” adds Wheaton.

Memberships are available for purchase at the Pro Shop.