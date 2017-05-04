The ducks were off on Wednesday, in a race down the BCMInn’s water slide, where the main goal was raising money for the Dr. Mackey’s Pre-Phase 1 Clinical Trials Unit with the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

“What that does is fast track drugs, the medications, into cancer patients hands a lot quicker. It cuts through a lot of the red tape. Even though it is in Edmonton, it does benefit Lloydminster and area,” says Brandy Schwenk, the President of ‘I Love Alberta Boobs.’

Initially Schwenk wasn’t sure if they were even going to reach 500 ducks, but in the last three days before the race calls started pouring in, getting them up to 1366 ducks and showing the community support.

“The community has been such a huge supporter of everything we do and this was no different.”

Schwenk adds they hope to do it again next year.