The Lloydminster RCMP are asking for help finding Tiara Harper. Tiara is 12 years old and was last seen at the Lloydminster Hospital on Tuesday.

She is described as:

First Nations

Brown Eyes

Long Brown Hair

5’6″

148 lbs

She was last seen in a white and blue jacket, a pink long sleeve sweater, grey sweat pants and back runners.

Tiara is known to be in Lloydminster and Onion Lake, Saskatchewan.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Lloydminster RCMP at (780) 808-8400, your nearest police service or any local RCMP detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.