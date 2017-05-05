For the month of April, Saskatchewan job numbers show 560, 100 people were working, which hasn’t changed from a year ago.

The unemployment rate was under the national average at 6.2%, while nationally it stands at 6.5%.

Youth unemployment was the second lowest in the country at 10.4%, nationally it is 11.7%.

Off-reserve Aboriginal employment was up 9.2% for 10 consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

Aboriginal youth employment was up 2.5% for 12 consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

Year-over-year gains were reported for:

Trades-up 5, 900

Professional, scientific and technical services-up 5, 000

Manufacturing-up 3, 100

In a statement, Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison says, “steady job numbers along with recent positive economic indicators including wholesale trade, retail sales and manufacturing sales are on the up-swing which is definitely encouraging.”

He adds, “We are still feeling the impact of low resource prices, but job numbers are steady with last year’s which is good news.”