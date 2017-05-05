Around 8:00 in the morning on Wednesday, Elk Point RCMP say two suspects forced their way into a home through the garage.
The following items were stolen:
- Sony television
- Sound bar
- iPad
- Laptop
- Jewellery
- A shotgun secured by a trigger lock
- A grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab with black push bar and chrome railing around the box, with Alberta licence plate 29J928.
They left in a unknown direction.
Suspect one is described as:
- Middle aged
- 5’10”
- Medium build
- Wearing: a dark jacket, hat, shorts and boots
Suspect two is described as:
- Younger 15-25 years old
- 5’7”
- Slim build
- Wearing: dark hoodie, dark pants, white sneakers
If you have any information you are asked to call Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.