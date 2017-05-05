Around 8:00 in the morning on Wednesday, Elk Point RCMP say two suspects forced their way into a home through the garage.

The following items were stolen:

  • Sony television
  • Sound bar
  • iPad
  • Laptop
  • Jewellery
  • A shotgun secured by a trigger lock
  • A grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab with black push bar and chrome railing around the box, with Alberta licence plate 29J928.

They left in a unknown direction.

Suspect one is described as:

  • Middle aged
  • 5’10”
  • Medium build
  • Wearing: a dark jacket, hat, shorts and boots

Suspect two is described as:

  • Younger 15-25 years old
  • 5’7”
  • Slim build
  • Wearing: dark hoodie, dark pants, white sneakers

If you have any information you are asked to call Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.