Around 8:00 in the morning on Wednesday, Elk Point RCMP say two suspects forced their way into a home through the garage.

The following items were stolen:

Sony television

Sound bar

iPad

Laptop

Jewellery

A shotgun secured by a trigger lock

A grey 2000 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab with black push bar and chrome railing around the box, with Alberta licence plate 29J928.

They left in a unknown direction.

Suspect one is described as:

Middle aged

5’10”

Medium build

Wearing: a dark jacket, hat, shorts and boots

Suspect 1 on camera, picture supplied by Elk Point RCMP

Suspect two is described as:

Younger 15-25 years old

5’7”

Slim build

Wearing: dark hoodie, dark pants, white sneakers

If you have any information you are asked to call Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.