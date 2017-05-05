The Unemployment Rate for the Alberta region that holds Lloydminster saw a slight drop last month.

Statistics Canada shows that the rate dropped from 9.9 per cent in March to nine-point-six percent in April. However, that number is 2.4% higher than April of last year, when the unemployment rate was 7.2%. The numbers have not been adjusted for seasonal layoffs.

Alberta’s unemployment rate overall dropped by a half-percent from 8.4% in March to 7.9% in April.

On the other side of the border, the region holding Lloydminster saw it’s unemployment rate drop by 0.6% from 9.6% in March to 9% in April.

Overall, Statistics Canada says that the nation’s unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis, now sitting at 5.8%.Wage growth has fallen to a record low. Wage growth was held to 0.7% in the month of April, lower than compared to a year earlier. This means the cost of living in Canada has gone up nearly three times faster than worker’s pay increases.