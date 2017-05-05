Lakeland College has received a $2.7 million donation from a private donor, the largest in it’s history.

The donation came in the form of three acres of industrial land, and two large buildings. It will allow the college to increase its capacity and create increased student-managed learning opportunities.

The street rod technologies program will move from Vermilion to the new site. The new location will allow enrollment in the program to increase by 6 students and will include an office suite, enclosed classroom space, three bays, and a ten tonne overhead crane that spans the length of the shop.

Georgina Altman, the Vice President of Advancement and External Relations at Lakeland says the college is extremely grateful for the generous donation.

“It’s something that’s really that exceptional and exciting for us,” she said.

“The donor who made the contribution really wanted to make a big difference for the students, something that would make a mark on how we could deliver education and really try to see something that would encapsulate his own career, and the work he had done.”

President of Lakeland College Alice Wainwright-Stewart added, “This is so exciting for us. If you think about it, where we are, we’ve continued to grow as a college and these two buildings just give us an opportunity to expand more on students leading our learning.”

The second building already holds the driver training program. It has four heated bays which store Lakeland’s two semi-trucks and trailers, helping maintain the equipment’s value.

“The size of the buildings, I mean it’s perfect. It’s a perfect fit for these two programs. When we can get a 75 foot truck and trailer all the way inside the building to do pre-trips for these students that’s a big advantage over other companies,” said Dave King, Dean of Trades and Technology at Lakeland.

Lakeland also says the new location will allow space to be cleared at their Vermilion campus for the agriculture programs.