Shortly after 6:00 the Lloydminster Fire Department received a call about a small grass fire along the railroad tracks, west of 40 Ave. near 52. St.

Upon arrival, there was fire burning. The fire was extinguished safely, but Fire Chief Jordan Newton says the change in weather means these kind of fires are more likely, and people should take extra measures to ensure they are prevented.

“The conditions have changed dramatically over the last couple of day, I just want to remind all residents to be careful when they are out in public. Watch cigarette butts, watch your children, and make sure they’re not playing with any matches lighters, or anything like that.”

They are not certain of the cause of the fire yet, but say it did not seem to be started intentionally.